Courts have previously brokered informal compromises between Congress and the president on congressional subpoenas, avoiding definitive rulings that would settle the extent of lawmakers’ power to demand documents and testimony. Many judges still wish to avoid formal involvement. The D.C. Circuit’s two-judge majority warned that if courts refereed subpoena disputes between the executive branch and Congress, they would preclude the dealmaking and “flexible settlements” that typically resolve such problems.

But the era of give-and-take has ended. One party in the equation definitively broke faith: President Trump is now refusing to engage in any negotiations with Congress on providing information or witnesses. By refusing to act, courts are not preserving balance; they are ratifying its destruction, because the balance rested in large measure on the possibility that Congress could resort to the courts. “What would disrupt the present balance of power is not a holding that such lawsuits are permissible but the decision that they are not,” Judge Judith W. Rogers wrote in a dissent. “The judiciary can upset that careful equilibrium when it dismisses a suit that it ought to decide.”

The D.C. Circuit refused to act, to the benefit of the president, under the legal doctrine that courts should avoid involving themselves in political controversies. “The Committee claims an absolute right to McGahn’s testimony, and the President claims an absolute right to refuse it,” Judge Thomas B. Griffith wrote for the majority. “We cannot decide this case without declaring the actions of one or the other unconstitutional, and ‘occasions for constitutional confrontation . . . should be avoided whenever possible.’ ” But it is the president, not judges, who has put the courts in this position.

Judge Griffith acknowledged that judges routinely command compliance with judicial subpoenas in criminal matters — including subpoenas targeting the president. He also acknowledged that judges may settle disputes over subpoenas Congress issues against private parties, such as the financial firm holding Mr. Trump’s tax records. Yet he argued that there is no role for judges when considering subpoenas that Congress issues against executive branch officials.

Drawing such a distinction is out of step with previous decisions. It also defies the assumptions that have underpinned the process before now — to the point that even the executive branch’s Office of Legal Counsel previously took it for granted that Congress could ask the courts to intervene. Though the context is politically charged, the legal question in this case is simple: Is the subpoena valid? The courts should answer, not duck.