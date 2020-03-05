The larger task ahead is to increase the number of active Democrats and, as an essential part of that work, to inclusively define what it means to be an engaged Democrat in 2020.

Judy Karasik, Silver Spring

Regarding the March 4 front-page article “String of victories boosts Biden”:

We need to place Tuesday’s amazing, not to mention shocking, Democratic primary results in proper perspective. The outcome was less about Joe Biden winning and Bernie Sanders losing; it was more about voters sending a clear and loud message that they are angry and that they resent and will not continue to tolerate a president who preaches hate, divides the nation and destroys our constitutional system of government. To paraphrase historian Jon Meacham, Americans are hungry for a stabilizing force and a return to normalcy.

While we cannot take anything for granted in the post-truth era of President Trump, and although defeating the 45th president will be an arduous and uphill battle, I awoke on Wednesday more hopeful than I have been for quite some time. Americans are and historically have been decent and caring people. They prefer, and again will vote for, rational leaders whose rhetoric promotes common ground rather than divisiveness.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin

The March 4 front-page headline “String of victories boosts Biden” exaggerated. The delegate count as published was 246 to 229 in favor of Joe Biden, on a day when 1,357 delegates were up for grabs. It is clearly a two-man race.

With many delegates left to be allocated, especially from California, both the Democratic Party and this newspaper had already chosen the nominee. The former by consolidating once again around the “throwback” candidate, and the latter with a biased headline and an above-the-fold photograph of a fist-pumping Mr. Biden. Perhaps if parties and newspapers did not rush to conclusions, those of us still to vote would have a choice in the primary election — and the possibility to choose someone other than a septuagenarian!