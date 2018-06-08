Burying the May 27 article “Trump falsely accuses the New York Times” on Page A6 exemplified a prime reason that President Trump, with his falsifications and distortions, is having such appalling success in misleading a large portion of the Republican voting base.

The grand scale of the successful dissemination of misinformation in our society is arguably one of the most alarming and consequential stories of our time, and yet The Post and other legitimate news sources seem afraid of acknowledging that reality and making the battle between legitimate and truly fake news the front-page news it deserves to be.

As our country is subjected to House Republicans’ and Fox News’s amplifying of misinformation from Trump, much of the voting populace is being brainwashed by a form of yellow journalism on steroids. Nowadays, like it or not, the news has become the news, and shying away from that fact is a journalistic error of potentially historic proportions.

The country cannot afford this squeamishness on the part of the Fourth Estate, even if it requires that journalists overcome their deep- ­seated reluctance to making themselves and the legitimate news industry a prominent part of the story itself.

Steven Rebarber, Bethesda