Counterprotesters, separated by fencing and a line of police, watch the arrival of a small group of white supremacists for a rally in D.C.’s Lafayette Square on Sunday. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Regarding the Aug. 13 front-page article “Protest dwarfs ‘Unite the Right’ rally”:

With fewer than 40 “white supremacist” types marching to “unite” the right, these people are clearly not one micron in size and represent nothing important to Republicans, conservatives or religious Christians. Attempts by the media to link them to the right are clearly an effort to discredit these legitimate, caring and compassionate groups and organizations.

The few demonstrators reveal just how effective the media was in creating widespread fear and angst about a great big nothingburger. There weren’t enough protesters on the “Unite the Right” side to fill a thimble. Yet, the media made it appear as if the District was going to get swarmed with hate from the right. This went on for days.

The media’s hyper-attention to this nonevent created costly hysteria for D.C. shop owners (who either closed their businesses or curtailed operating hours and kept an extra-sharp lookout for any supremacists). What a joke. The D.C. government spent untold amounts of money to create a secure perimeter around this tiny little thimble of supremacists. It would have been a lot cheaper just to give them their quarter-acre parcel of land and create a concrete barricade 200 yards out, patrolled by a dozen cops and a cub reporter from the county paper.

The stupidity of the white supremacists is dwarfed only by the excessive coverage in the national media.

David Beers, Bethesda