David Von Drehle presented a worrisome future in his enlightened July 24 op-ed, “The terrifying implications of ‘The Lion King,’ ” saying that the power of the digital animation world already is overtaking our ability to stop or even police fake news and, even worse, utterly fake portrayals of our society intending harm on us all. I thought the answer he was seeking was just an inch beyond his nose, but he didn’t go there.

In all of modern times going back 200 or even 300 years, it has been the role of the media and journalism to provide that assurance to “the people.” But here, today, the media seem to have lost their way, shrinking into worrying about how their news, created and written in traditional ways, gets distributed and how they get paid for it. They have lost their mission.

Shame on the media and journalism for being so self-concerned and missing the biggest turning point in history, where the press and journalism should be transferring their powers into the Internet itself, being that police force against falsehoods, that medium for airing the truth and that protector of society’s well-being. Journalism has as much a role on the Internet as it has ever had in the worlds of newspapers, magazines, books and television.

There should be a movement to take the media and journalism into the Internet to do their work, not just ride on the Internet to sell their advertising and subscriptions. This is the future we need to see.

Michael Eckhart, Annapolis

