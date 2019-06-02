I applaud Karen Tumulty’s pledge in her May 29 Wednesday Opinion column, “All bully and no pulpit,” to “never again quote, repeat or otherwise dignify any of the asinine nicknames that President Trump gives his adversaries.” I wish everyone in the media would do likewise.

Kathleen Parker, in her May 29 op-ed, “Trump’s new surrogate in Pyongyang,” noted that “some in the Washington press corps are wearying of Trump’s game and may begin denying him the attention that he . . . so dearly covets.” Ms. Parker countered this observation by asserting that it would be difficult to ignore his taunts and that the president “knows it and counts on media folk to salivate with Pavlovian predictability.”

Difficult or not, the media should stop rewarding such childishness and report only those few of the president’s utterances, both verbal and tweeted, that deal seriously with policy issues. There are plenty of real issues to report on.

Alice Markham, Reston