I was disturbed to read in the opening sentence of the ninth paragraph of the July 28 front-page article “Whispers of concern on Mueller’s sharpness” the assertion “that rumors were allowed to chase Mueller is something of his own doing.” What would you have had him do? Issue regular statements to the media and speak in public?

A good prosecutor in the middle of an ongoing criminal investigation should say nothing publicly about the investigation other than “no comment.” What entitlement do the media or the public have to expect more than that? In the competitive enterprise of increasing a customer base, the news media nonetheless are bound to their obligation of fair reporting. That does not include circulating rumors. Facts matter. The same patience required of prosecutors before publicly revealing investigative facts should be practiced by the media.

Richard Roberts, Washington

