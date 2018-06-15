With ongoing and increasingly brazen efforts by the Trump administration to discredit the Russia investigation, The Post needs to be careful not to pick up or inadvertently amplify that narrative. The June 4 front-page article “Giuliani defends Trump’s power,” however, referenced early last summer, “as Mueller’s probe dragged on.” Dragged on? Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe was then two months old; in less than a year since, it has yielded at least 20 indictments, more than 100 charges and five guilty pleas, three from the president’s inner circle. Let the president’s minions call for closure, but don’t join their chorus.