With ongoing and increasingly brazen efforts by the Trump administration to discredit the Russia investigation, The Post needs to be careful not to pick up or inadvertently amplify that narrative. The June 4 front-page article “Giuliani defends Trump’s power,” however, referenced early last summer, “as Mueller’s probe dragged on.” Dragged on? Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe was then two months old; in less than a year since, it has yielded at least 20 indictments, more than 100 charges and five guilty pleas, three from the president’s inner circle. Let the president’s minions call for closure, but don’t join their chorus.
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
The story must be told.
Your subscription supports journalism that matters.