My normal 18H bus usually ran late and took nearly an hour one way. So far, I haven’t waited more than five minutes at the slug lot or been in a car longer than 20 minutes.

Though a strike certainly can achieve the desired results for a union, it can also backfire. Perhaps the most germane example is the New York elevator operators strike of 1945. It probably didn’t take long for the public, tired of walking up a dozen flights of stairs every day, to demand resolution. Unfortunately for the union, that resolution came in the form of innovation in elevator technology, which rendered the operator’s job obsolete.

As tech firms race toward breakthroughs in automated vehicle technology, it seems the bus driver could soon go the way of the elevator operator, the switchboard operator and the bowling-pin setter.

Regardless of what happens with the ATU strike, I will likely continue to enjoy slugging every day and just avoid the bus altogether.

Shawn Keller, Springfield

AD