Mr. Flynn admitted in open court to lying to federal investigators. He then withdrew his plea, arguing that the government had manipulated him. In fact, Mr. Flynn has never offered a satisfactory explanation for why he lied. His lies may have prevented investigators from asking relevant follow-up questions. And the fact of his lying, which was almost immediately known to a foreign adversary (namely Russia), exposed him to blackmail.

Nevertheless, Attorney General William P. Barr ordered the charges against Mr. Flynn dropped, over the objections of line prosecutors, even after the former national security adviser’s guilty plea had been registered with the court. Instead of immediately complying with Mr. Barr’s request, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan called for a hearing and commissioned an amicus brief articulating the arguments for why he might refuse to dismiss the case. That brief, written by former federal judge John Gleeson, concluded that “the Government has not exhibited in any other cases the qualms it claims to have here,” and that Mr. Barr’s justifications amounted to “an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President Trump.”

Mr. Flynn and the Justice Department argued before the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday that Judge Sullivan has essentially no discretion to probe Mr. Barr’s decision, that his commissioning of an amicus brief was irregular and that his efforts to prolong the case suggest bias that should disqualify him from presiding over it any further. Sidney Powell, Mr. Flynn’s lawyer, argued that even if witnesses approached the court with video showing prosecutors being bribed to drop a case, the court could only shrug. Ms. Powell asked the appeals court to prevent Judge Sullivan from even holding a hearing, explaining away a federal rule allowing dismissal only with “leave of court” as meant to protect against specific forms of prosecutorial abuse not in evidence in Mr. Flynn’s case.

But Circuit Judges Thomas B. Griffith and Cornelia T.L. Pillard pointed out that the rule’s history suggests its drafters wanted a check on prosecutors who show favoritism for politically powerful defendants. Indeed, at the time of its drafting, the leave-of-court provision reflected deep concern about the legitimacy of a court system that could be gamed by the rich and influential.

That is exactly the concern here. The D.C. Circuit should allow Judge Sullivan to conduct his hearing. And as he and other judges consider the case, they should keep in mind Mr. Gleeson’s cautionary note: “The Government may not enlist a court in dismissing a case solely because the defendant is a friend and political ally of the President — and where the ostensible reasons advanced for dismissal amount to a thin and unpersuasive disguise.”

