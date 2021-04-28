When he took office, Mr. Austin made clear that dealing with sexual assault was a top priority, with the need for “direct accountability to drive meaningful change.” At the direction of President Biden, he created the independent commission and gave it 90 days to come up with recommendations. Whether the group’s proposal to break with long-standing military practice is implemented will be up to Mr. Austin, who said he will first consult with military leaders. This not the first time that a military advisory committee has supported removing the decision about whether to prosecute sexual assaults and other serious crimes from the chain of normal command: The Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services voted to do so in 2013. But military leaders have vehemently opposed the proposal, saying it would erode commanders’ authority and hurt unit cohesion.