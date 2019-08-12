Regarding the Aug. 9 front-page article “Officials defend ICE raids that seized parents”:

Will this raid on immigrant workers solve the immigration crisis, or was it just another headline-grabbing stunt that dramatically affects the lives and families of those arrested? It was just plain mean.

The nasty little secret is that we need their cheap labor for any number of jobs. The employers benefit in many ways, as do the immigrants. The employers are breaking the law with impunity.

To halt the flow of immigrants, enforce the law. If they are hired illegally, fine the employer. Come up with a system whereby both workers and employers are accountable. Return this country to a rule of law that is both fair and equitable for all. It really can’t be that hard.

Meanwhile, tone down the rhetoric and have a reasoned discussion on how this problem might best be solved for the benefit of all.

Michaela Carberry Early, Easton, Md.

