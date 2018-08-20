Marines march during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Trump in Washington in 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Regarding the Aug. 17 Politics & the Nation article “As costs spiral, military parade is set to be delayed”:

The estimated cost of the proposed Veterans Day parade, suggested by President Trump after he viewed one in France last year, was $92 million . It was a poor idea when he suggested it (another off-the-cuff whim?), but I was aghast to find that the Pentagon was planning it.

If Mr. Trump truly wished to honor our nation’s veterans, he could allocate the money we would have spent on the parade to hospitals run by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sandra Sweeney, Seneca Rocks, W.Va.