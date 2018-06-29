Montgomery County Council vice president Nancy Navarro (D-Midcounty) will probably be the only woman on the council in December, when the next council is seated (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

I read the June 28 Metro article “In deep-blue Montgomery, only one woman notches win” and wondered why this outcome was surprising to anyone paying attention.

Democratic women are not embraced by the party establishment. This is an open secret. No one honestly believes that with all the qualified female candidates running for council seats, only one deserved a party nomination.

I, like many other Democratic female voters, support female and male candidates. However, the party, progressive groups, traditional women’s groups and activists must examine their actions and question their priorities when it comes to an equitable candidate environment.

Women typically face more challenges in fundraising and often don’t enter politics until much later in their lives, after children and careers. Nonetheless, women are not threatening to Democratic values but rather in many cases are the best messengers in the political jungle. We tend to be calmer, we’re often more strategic in our outreach, and we get a lot done.

I’m asking the Montgomery County Democratic Party to do some soul-searching here. Democratic women must be appreciated as resources and given new opportunities. No door should ever be slammed shut on any good Democratic woman who has a full heart to serve.

Duchy Trachtenberg, North Bethesda

The writer, a Democrat, was an at-large member of the Montgomery County Council

from 2006 to 2010.