In his Aug. 27 op-ed, “The struggle to stay Catholic,” E.J. Dionne Jr. put his finger on the real issue confronting the Catholic Church in this time (decades now) of crisis: the failure of the hierarchy to atone for grave sins within the hierarchy itself. It is indeed becoming more difficult to explain staying in the church. I say this as someone who frequently served as an altar boy to one of the priests named as an abuser in the Pennsylvania grand jury report, as did my brother.

The hierarchical tone-deafness continues. This month, the bishop of the Arlington Diocese wrote these words in an otherwise decent letter: “This crisis . . . is about evil, the moral failings of priests, and at times a lack of courage and integrity on the part of bishops and other Church leaders.” Huh? Some bishops simply having a momentary lapse of courage and integrity? No — they were moving the chess pieces — their failures were intentional and reprehensible. There is a deep moral stain in the church, and it won’t be atoned by this approach.

David McAuley, McLean

The answer for me to E.J. Dionne Jr.’s rhetorical question about why people stay Catholic is simple: I attend Mass to deepen my relationship with the Lord. It matters not who wears the miter and carries the crosier. I don’t care if my priest is gay. The hierarchy and politics of the church offends me so I ignore them.

I am a Catholic in daily conversation with God in prayer and am strengthened by the Eucharist. No one can take that from me, and I’ll never give it up.

Brian M. Mulholland, Washington