In his Sept. 10 op-ed, “The dangerous myth we believe about the recession,” Sebastian Mallaby hit the mark about how government influence in the mortgage industry interfered with the efficiency of the free market. Unfortunately, unless you are an industry insider, his article was probably not easily understood. More simply put:

The heart of the financial crisis was that the so-called efficient marketplace eventually figured out (although it took decades) that the government’s backing of Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae mortgage loans made them virtually as safe as government bonds, and such mortgages paid a higher rate of interest than government bonds.

With the loan principal guaranteed by the government, the borrower’s financial qualifications became almost irrelevant to lenders, as long as the borrower met minimum government standards. This will work as long as minimum loan standards are high enough.

Unfortunately, a Democratic wish to make homeownership easier for those at the lower end of the economic scale happened to dovetail with a Republican inclination to support financial institutions pushing for less regulation. That resulted in minimum loan standards being tremendously eased, unleashing a massive issuance of subprime and alt-A mortgages. Because of a high risk of default, such loans paid a very high return to the lender. It was this uncoupling of risk from return that set the seeds for the Great Recession.

David D. Palmer, Rockville

The writer is president of a real estate company.