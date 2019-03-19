Abdul Aziz, who charged as well as threw a credit card machine at the shooter outside the Linwood Mosque during Friday's shooting, leaves the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday. (Edgar Su/Reuters)

Amid the tragedy of the New Zealand mass murder, one irony stands out. The alleged shooter, who is Australian, claimed he had no problem with people of cultures other than his own as long as they remain in their own country [“An avowed racist, alleged shooter was steeped in online extremism,” front page, March 17]. However, he expressed great hatred for immigrants, whom he characterized as “invaders . . . who colonize other people’s land.” How little he knows of his own country’s history.

Modern Australia is the result of Europeans who displaced the land’s original, darker-skinned inhabitants. The same could be said of the Americas. The list goes on. Modern Homo sapiens displaced Neanderthals in Europe 40,000 years ago.

That does not mean we must continue to assign blame or weigh relative moral responsibility for events that took place a long time ago. History cannot be undone.

It does mean that, in the present, we should treat our fellow human beings with greater magnanimity than we often are prone to do. It also means we should not hold as an inalienable truth that people of a particular race, religion or culture have the exclusive right to live in any particular place on the globe.

Daniel Saphire, Kensington