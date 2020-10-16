But that, in a way, is the point.

The exchange took place toward the end of the show, when a member of the audience, Keenan Wilson, asked Biden “hypothetically, if you lose,” how he would continue fighting for his ideals.

We know how President Trump would have answered: with his usual mix of menace and whine. I won’t lose. I can’t lose. I can only lose if the election is rigged.

Most politicians would also have refused to entertain the hypothetical.

“Keenan, I appreciate the question, but I’m not thinking that way right now,” they would have said. “This election is far too important for us to lose. I’m convinced the American people are ready for a change, and if we just make sure that we all get out and . . .”

Blah blah blah.

That’s not where Biden went.

“Hopefully, I will go back to being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and making the case that I have been — made and at the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, focusing on — on these same issues relating to what constitutes decency and honor in this country,” Biden said. “But it’s the thing that’s motivated — my dad used to have an expression, for real. He said, ‘Everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity,’ everybody. And it was real. Everybody is.

“And so, whether I’m a defeated candidate for president back teaching, or I’m elected president, it is a major element of everything that I’m about, because it reflects who we are as a nation.”

That’s only part of Biden’s reply — trust me, we don’t have room for it all — but it gives you the idea. He didn’t pretend that losing was impossible. He didn’t pretend he’d never given it any thought. He didn’t even presume that he could, for sure, get his teaching jobs back.

And when moderator George Stephanopoulos followed up by asking, “If you lose, what will that say to you about where America is today?” Biden again accepted the hypothetical — and declined to finger potential scapegoats.

“Well, it could say that I’m a lousy candidate, and I didn’t do a good job,” he said.

That statement was met with applause, not because the audience agreed with the premise, but because we’ve all become so unaccustomed to a politician showing humility in any way.

I’m not suggesting that Biden has no ego. I’m certainly not suggesting that he is a perfect candidate or would be a president without weaknesses. But maybe it takes a politician as impervious to consultant molding as Trump himself to administer the antidote to the poison that Trump has injected into the system.

How impervious is Trump? At a simultaneous town hall on another network, a single answer was similarly illustrative.

“There are people who want to know why they should give you a second chance and how you might improve in a second term,” moderator Savannah Guthrie asked Trump. “What would you say to them?”

Again, an easy one to hit out of the park. Any consultant could have told you: a whiff of acknowledgment that no one is perfect, a hint of changes we might see in a second term.

Trump’s reply: “Because I’ve done a great job.”

The president’s narcissism makes it impossible for him to take advantage of that question, just as he was incapable of using his bout with covid to show any empathy with those who have suffered or lost loved ones.

But his inability to disguise his real self tends to shine an unflattering light on the phoniness of more traditional politicians, as we saw during the 2016 primaries. It’s not that he’s honest, of course — just in the rest of his relatively brief response to Guthrie’s question, he went on to lie twice (“We had no borders. . . . We’ve given you the greatest tax cut in the history of our country”), but he can’t hide his vanity or neediness or grievances.

So, yes, Biden may drive his consultants nuts, and sometimes go on too long, and rarely deliver the perfect sound bite.

But he is a candidate who obviously means what he says. He is obviously sincere when he says, no, it’s not all about me. But yes, we’re fighting for a better version of America, and that’s for real.

And that helps make him the sort of candidate the country needed this year, and the kind of president it needs for the next four.