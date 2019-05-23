E.J. Dionne Jr. raised many important questions in his May 20 op-ed, “Alabama’s unexpected lessons on abortion.” Unfortunately, he omitted the most important question: Is it proper for government to enforce the religious beliefs of part of the population against those of another part? Our founders understood the folly of this, because of their direct knowledge of Europe’s religious warfare and their appreciation of the equality values of the Enlightenment. That is why they put in the Constitution’s First Amendment a prohibition of the government sanctioning religion. There is a sizable split in opinion as to whether abortion is immoral. Government should not take sides in this theological dispute. People’s view of the morality of abortion is their own business. They should not get an abortion if they believe it is murder, but it is not murder to many millions of Americans. It is murder of democracy to stick the government’s hand where it doesn’t belong.

David McCracken, Cross Junction, Va.