Lindsey Vonn with her bronze medal for the women's downhill race at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, on Sunday. (Gabriele Facciotti/AP)

Regarding the Feb. 11 front-page article “Always brave but now broken, Vonn bids farewell”:

Lindsey Vonn retired from competitive ski racing this week after winning an improbable bronze medal in the downhill at the World Championships on knees basically held together by not much more than chewing gum and Scotch tape. She has such courage. Many years from now — long after the cheering has died away — the mountains will remember her.

Louis Meyers, South Burlington, Vt.