Regarding the Sept. 15 front-page article “Manafort pleads guilty, to cooperate with probe”:

Now that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has pleaded guilty and agreed to forfeit assets to the government, which by some reports may be worth as much as $46 million, can we expect President Trump to embrace the investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as “good business”? After all, it appears the government may have earned a roughly 185 percent return on the reported $16 million invested by Mr. Mueller in his investigation. Isn’t that “The Art of the Deal”?

Jerome P. Akman, Washington