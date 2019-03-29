Gary Abernathy’s March 26 Tuesday Opinion column, “No collusion? We knew it all along, says Trump Country.,” about the conclusions of the Mueller report, was ironic in light of the text of Tom Toles’s cartoon that day (“They cleared a low Barr at the Justice Dept.”). Mr. Abernathy’s insistence that we should be “celebrating the fact that our president was found not to have conspired with Russia” does indeed set a very low bar for our president to meet. Should we also rest easy knowing that he has not been convicted of other heinous crimes?

And while I am relieved there was no collusion, the 34 individuals who were indicted as a result of the investigation suggest that those who felt there was no collusion all along were acting based on blind faith rather than knowledge.

Don Boselovic, Vienna

We have not seen the Mueller report. The accurate term would be “Barr memo.”

President Richard M. Nixon released a “summary” of the tapes that led to his resignation as the first step of his attempted coverup. Attorney General William P. Barr is known as “Coverup General Barr” from his work under President George H.W. Bush. The fact that we have not seen the Mueller report, and that Republicans are hellbent on hiding it, says the “summary” is a coverup.

Brandon Bittner, Royersford, Pa.

Democrats will not help if they continue endless investigations into President Trump, nor will Mr. Trump by going to war with them and the media. The government will not move on, and Mr. Trump, the Democrats and Republicans will create only a bigger and more vicious swamp in the next two years.

George Magakis Jr., Norristown, Pa.

The Trump campaign didn’t need to collude with the Russians: They were doing a fine job on their own of delivering the election to the candidate of their choice. There is some evidence of an attempt by President Trump to obstruct the investigation but not enough to proceed to prosecution. So the need is clear: Make sure that never again can a foreign power meddle in our elections. There’s enough bad info, discord and paranoia, as well as conspiracy theories floating around, without Russian bots and trolls increasing it all tenfold.

That’s where our energies need to lie, not in trying to make some political hay out of this. It’s not a party issue; it’s an American issue — the safety of our electoral process. We all ought to be able to unite behind it.

Marian Lapp, Arlington