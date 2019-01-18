Strong signals already are being sent out that we, the public, may never get to see the full report from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III on Russian election interference [“The many red flags of Barr’s testimony,” E.J. Dionne Jr., op-ed, Jan. 17]. That would be a big mistake for several reasons.

Trust in government is at an all-time low. This investigation is focused on perhaps the most critical issue to ever face our nation: foreign interference in our democratic process. Not releasing the report would only heighten that sense of distrust. It would cast a deep and ever-darkening shadow over the Trump administration, making governance even more difficult than it is today.

In his Senate confirmation hearing, attorney general nominee William P. Barr promised “as much transparency as I can consistent with the law.” Law is interpretive. Let’s hope he interprets it in favor of public disclosure. Besides (and this should be important to free-market capitalists), taxpayer dollars paid for the report. Transactionally, it belongs to us, lock, stock and barrel.

Larry Checco, Silver Spring