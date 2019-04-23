To accept George J. Terwilliger III’s portrayal in his April 19 Friday Opinion column, “Barr acted by the book,” of Attorney General William P. Barr as a good-faith upholder of the rule of law, Mr. Barr’s recent conduct must be purged from memory. What must be forgotten: Mr. Barr’s memorandum that espoused a fringe view of executive authority and directed a fusillade at special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s inquiry; Mr. Barr’s failure to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation despite this prejudgment; Mr. Barr’s hasty, misleading summary of Mr. Mueller’s report and his slowness in producing even a redacted version of it; Mr. Barr’s decision to brief the president’s personal attorneys while holding Congress and the people in suspense and his evasion this month of Congress’s questions regarding this; Mr. Barr’s mendacious rollout of the redacted report last Thursday.

Mr. Terwilliger brandished Mr. Barr’s past “unquestioned integrity” to shield the attorney general from criticism yet hypocritically forgot Mr. Mueller’s reputation and endeavored to undermine it. Does Mr. Terwilliger believe that any thinking citizen is so credulous?

David Routt, Richmond

President Trump has achieved one superlative. No other president has had a lower bar of acceptability. Apparently it’s okay that he’s acted unethically, immorally, unpatriotically, even unlawfully, as long as he isn’t indicted.

Tom Warren, Darnestown

Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, thinks it is just fine that Russia served up negative information on 2016 Democratic presidential nominee candidate Hillary Clinton [“Giuliani: ‘Nothing wrong’ with campaign taking information from Russians,” news, April 22].

It strikes me as odd that a lawyer for the president would look favorably on illegally obtained information from a sworn enemy of the United States critical of the candidate running in opposition to the man he represents.

Harry A. Tenney, Charlottesville

What I learned from the Mueller report is that Russia was intent on interfering in the 2016 election, and the Obama administration did basically nothing.

Janie Wagstaff, Durham, N.C.

Whatever its outcome, the Mueller report has fed the toxic political gulf between us. A hostile foreign agent meddled in a U.S. presidential election, and a great segment of our population shrugs. How can a democracy stand with its cornerstone displaced?

Vinnie Perrone, Burtonsville

In his April 19 Friday Opinion essay, “There is a cancer in the presidency,” George T. Conway III made a good legal argument for impeachment and a guilty verdict. But this is not about legalities; it’s about politics. There is no smoking cannon in the Mueller report, no big surprises. A lot of disgusting behavior and a lot of lies, but nothing really new. There is no public clamor for impeachment, and there is no way a two-thirds majority of the Senate would vote guilty in an impeachment trial.

Let’s all get real. Let’s have a few televised congressional hearings. Let’s hear from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, but please no more from Attorney General William P. Barr. And then let’s drop impeachment and focus instead on finding the best candidate possible to beat President Trump in 2020. It is hard for this voter not to believe that the best opportunities for Mr. Trump to face justice will be in cases brought post-presidency and for financial crimes.

Ken C. Mahieu, McLean

Regarding John Yoo’s April 20 op-ed , “Congress, do your duty”:

Our Constitution stipulates that Congress has the right to impeach the president, but it needs a convincing reason for impeachment. Congress failed to remove President Bill Clinton after his impeachment for lying about a sexual relationship with a White House intern. After the Civil War, Congress impeached President Andrew Johnson for attempting to end Reconstruction too early, but he was not removed from office by the Senate. In both cases, Congress went too far to get rid of a president it did not like.

Democrats in Congress might dislike President Trump, but there are no convincing reasons to impeach him. Division of power is the most important thing in a democratic nation. Impeaching the president should not be used as a political vendetta.

Wha-You Joh, Leesburg