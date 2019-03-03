Regarding the Feb. 26 news article “Rosenstein raises questions about publicizing Mueller report”:

Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein said Justice Department prosecutors should not make allegations against people that can’t be proved in court. Fair enough. But that does not mean the Mueller report must be shielded from public view, even if some of the investigation’s subjects are charged with no crime.

As Mr. Rosenstein acknowledged, there are exceptions to the general Justice Department practice of keeping silent about cases not brought. One is when public interest in a matter is particularly intense. After the fatal police shooting of an unarmed 18-year-old black man in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014 and ensuing public outcry, the Justice Department released an 86-page report detailing the evidence uncovered in the FBI’s investigation and explaining why the officer was not indicted. (One way not to announce a decision not to prosecute, of course, is the way James B. Comey did it in 2016: damning Hillary Clinton’s conduct in a news conference in the home stretch of the election.) It is hard to imagine an investigation of more legitimate and intense public interest than one implicating the president. Let’s get a look at what special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team uncovered so we can make our own judgments about what should come next.

Judith C. Appelbaum, Takoma Park

The writer served as deputy assistant attorney general for legislative affairs from 2009 to 2013.