The March 25 front-page article “Report leaves open obstruction question, but Barr sees no crime” said special counsel Robert S. Muller III’s “findings seemed to dispel the cloud of conspiracy.” Had the findings been in the reverse, I suspect The Post would not report that the findings “seemed” to prove the president conspired with the Russians. I think you would have deleted that mitigating verb in that case. Please stop this nonsense. Can The Post just provide a balanced and fair accounting?

The Mueller findings dispelled the cloud of conspiracy.

Fred W. Apelquist III, Oak Hill

What the Mueller report concluded: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

What many people hear: “The investigation established that members of the Trump Campaign did not conspire or coordinate with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

There is a big difference between not concluding something happened and concluding it didn’t happen. Experienced prosecutors choose their words carefully; it’s best to pay attention to what special counsel Robert S. Mueller III actually said and not jump to conclusions about what he did not.

Mark Weadon, Crofton

Attorney General William P. Barr has written to Congress that the special counsel has reported that, while his investigation did not conclusively establish that the president obstructed justice, Robert S. Mueller III also specifically found that the record “does not exonerate” President Trump. After a 48-hour review of what must be a massive record of a nearly two-year investigation, Mr. Barr told Congress that his own view is directly inconsistent with Mr. Mueller’s informed judgment. Mr. Barr reported to Congress that the president has been exonerated.

From 1998 until 2000, I led a team of Justice Department investigators in an investigation of disturbing, then-new allegations that James Earl Ray had been framed in the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The heart of our 135-page report for the attorney general concluded that “we found nothing to disturb the 1969 judicial determination that James Earl Ray murdered Dr. King.” When then-Attorney General Janet Reno issued our findings in June 2000, she did not contradict our reported conclusion and insert an unsupported personal view that Ray had been somehow exonerated by our investigation.

The American people should be shocked that Mr. Barr has confidently submitted a bald conclusion directly contrary to the informed conclusion of the special counsel with no facts or analysis to support that opinion. What a difference 20 years and different political leadership make when applying the rule of law.

Barry Kowalski, Arlington

The writer was a Justice Department trial lawyer and special legal counsel from 1981 to 2014.

There is too much emphasis on whether President Trump and his colleagues broke the law by conspiring with Russia. “Not illegal” is not a high enough standard for our president. The Post has steadily reported many of his questionable activities, including in the March 24 front-page article “A campaign seemingly open to Russian help.” Mr. Trump and his campaign have done much that Americans — and Congress — should not accept, such as his call for Russia to find and release 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails from when she was secretary of state, his comments to Russian officials in the Oval Office in 2017, his obeisance to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, his reluctance to implement sanctions and his changing stories on business deals with Russia.

The Post, and the American people, should pursue these and other questions.

Glenn Griffin, Derwood