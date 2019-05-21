In his May 17 Friday Opinion column, “Can voters get fired up about decency?,” Michael Gerson laid out a central challenge facing the Democratic Party presidential nominee: whether to copy President Trump’s pugnacity. But maybe this is not an either-or proposition. Consider the middle road charted in Muhammad Ali’s advice to float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. A dominant sense of civic responsibility guiding the modest butterfly on the campaign trail will need to be set aside every time Mr. Trump lies so that the bee can deliver truth’s swift sting.

Flexibility, in other words, will be the hallmark of the successful candidate — that and being quick on her feet.

Benjamin Sloan, Charlottesville