It’s no surprise that systemic opponents to legalizing drugs in the United States are both the drug cartels and law enforcement agencies, because they both depend on drugs remaining illegal to generate revenue. Additionally, our unregulated Second Amendment rights have placed horrific legal firepower in the public domain, which drives the need to outfit public safety officers with ever more powerful weapons to seek superiority.
This won’t be an easy problem to solve, especially because there isn’t enough incentive to solve it. As the novel coronavirus pandemic has shown us, it’s much easier to treat the symptoms than the underlying disease.
Joseph Grieshaber, Reston