The June 5 news article “Data shows spending shift for law and order,” comparing U.S. spending for law and order with spending for public welfare can be summarized in this simple sentence: “We now treat the symptoms rather than the underlying disease.”

Instead of adequately funding programs to fight poverty, we pour funding into law enforcement efforts to fight the crime that poverty invariably causes. Thus, we’ve made law enforcement into a multibillion-dollar industry that depends on crime to prosper. And, by privatizing much of our prison system, we’ve introduced a profit motive to further discourage crime prevention.

It’s no surprise that systemic opponents to legalizing drugs in the United States are both the drug cartels and law enforcement agencies, because they both depend on drugs remaining illegal to generate revenue. Additionally, our unregulated Second Amendment rights have placed horrific legal firepower in the public domain, which drives the need to outfit public safety officers with ever more powerful weapons to seek superiority.

This won’t be an easy problem to solve, especially because there isn’t enough incentive to solve it. As the novel coronavirus pandemic has shown us, it’s much easier to treat the symptoms than the underlying disease.

Joseph Grieshaber, Reston