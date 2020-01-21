We have at the very least a ridiculously ironic situation that, in an event celebrating a milestone in the lives of women, women were censored.

Those responsible need to be taken to task for it and questioned about what other materials they have deemed necessary to alter. Maybe this is standard operating procedure. Maybe they thought just this exhibit was insignificant enough to censor. Either answer is the wrong one.

Vicki Cousley, Greenville, Pa.

Surely the professional standards of archivists do not allow for the preservers of history to rewrite and disseminate a new version of history that is easier to digest. I’d like to know every single document or photograph in care of the National Archives that has been altered to avoid partisanship or offense, including promotional materials. It seems that, as the face of the treasures maintained by the National Archives, it would be of the utmost importance to protect those documents and images shown to the public.

I also find it very interesting that some of the altered signs seek to avoid the correct medical terms for female anatomy. Perhaps if the new strategic goal of the National Archives is to rewrite history to make it more palatable to those easily offended, the best step would be to just blur or erase all of the women in both the 1913 and 2017 photos, so that we can see only the empty street showcasing the Capitol building and whatever men remain in the frame. Whew, now that’s better.

Elizabeth Murray, Springfield

The National Archives falsified the historical record when it deleted the name “Trump” and other words from an exhibit of women’s protest signs. The Archives employees involved might be asked to wear “Winston Smith” name tags, the name of the lead character in George Orwell’s “1984.” His job was to alter historical archives so they would not offend those in power. Orwell’s character said it all: “Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present, controls the past . . . since the Party is in full control of all records, and in equally full control of the minds of its members, it follows that the past is whatever the Party chooses to make it.”

President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the National Archives in 1934, and also established the first presidential library. Speaking about his own presidential library, Roosevelt said that, to create such a library, “a nation must believe in three things. . . . It must believe in the past. It must believe in the future. It must, above all, believe in the capacity of its own people so to learn from the past that they can gain in judgment in creating their own future.”

To our current archivists, please believe in the capacity of the American people to learn from our own past, free of censorship and revision. That is your very important job.