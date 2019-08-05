Cathedral clergy have come out publicly against the president’s words, deeds and actions in an effort to shine light on the situation the nation now finds itself in [“Leaders at National Cathedral blast Trump’s ‘violent dehumanizing words’ ,” Metro, Aug. 1]. That comes as no surprise to me.

As a member of the Cathedral congregation, I have listened to the nuanced sermons that are preached by all clergy with the theme of the light vs. the dark — words meant to symbolize good and evil. Since this president took office, we congregants have heard a lot about the dark forces in this country and around the world.

Clergy staff mention no names when they preach, but the Cathedral has struggled with what to do and how to do it in response to the “darkness” coming out of the White House. I know these people. By taking this bold action of making a public statement, I’m sure the Cathedral is ringing the bell of truth in hopes of reaching a nation that has become immune to the constant negative and dark comments that are tweeted by the leader of our country. This letter is the path they have chosen to enlighten and warn our nation.

I hope the letter by the clergy will wake up the nation to the dangerously evil words being espoused by the president.

Skip Strobel, Washington

