Reading the Dec. 13 front-page article “Publisher admits hush money was paid on candidate’s behalf” made me furious and disheartened. The decision not to prosecute American Media Inc. chief executive David Pecker for illegal behavior leaves me thinking the “haves” are indeed excused from the standard of equal justice for all. Making the argument that hush money is simply common practice in journalism insults the public’s intelligence.

Mr. Pecker and President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen collaborated and lied. Together, they broke the law to suppress the alleged affair stories to influence a presidential election, not merely to keep something out of the newspapers.

That another wealthy and connected man can duck justice further infects our society’s malaise. I fear what many have said, i.e., that the greatest danger is we will get used to pathological lying and blatant disregard for the law. Mr. Pecker being “useful” to prosecutors and investigators is incidental compared with the virus of disillusionment that pervades our citizens. It is vital now for our country to witness a powerful person being treated like anyone else. It could initiate a correction course to heal our nation’s sickness.

Griff Doyle, Chevy Chase