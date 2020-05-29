The National Park Service has barred vehicular traffic (i.e., parking) from Fort Hunt Park and other national parks in the Washington area as a response to the novel coronavirus. In the case of Fort Hunt, able-bodied people are parking their cars along the streets of the neighborhoods bordering the park and entering it through several pedestrian portals. Thus, the only people actually excluded from usage of the park are disabled people who depend upon their vehicles to afford them access to the park’s spacious acreage. This makes a mockery of the NPS’s supposed policy of accommodation of people with disabilities: “The NPS works to ensure that people with disabilities can participate in the same programs, activities, and employment opportunities available to those without disabilities in the most integrated setting possible.”