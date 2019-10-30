But these 2019 Nats? They rock.

Washington’s dugout-dancing, group-hugging, “Baby Shark”-chomping team was lovable, all right. Zimm, Soto, Doo, Howie, Stras, Max, Trea and Tony Two Bags: These (among others) are our guys. But World Series champs, all wearing the ring? Who woulda thunk?

Their mind-bending, odds-shattering, pundit-shaming, impossibly thrilling World Series triumph against the Houston Astros may not be quite on a par with some of the world-historical events that have taken place on the Mall and elsewhere in this capital city. But for baseball fans . . . well, it’s close.

Some 2.3 million tickets were sold this season for pre-playoff games at Nationals Park, and it’s a safe bet that by late May, after a woeful start to the season, precious few of those fans predicted that things would end as triumphantly as they did. The sheer improbability of it is a big part of what made this year so unforgettably great. New York, Houston, Los Angeles, St. Louis and other towns have great teams, but in none could you find a fan base whose hopes outstripped their expectations by so great a distance as they did in Washington.

True, the Nats finished first or second in their division in 2012 and every year since. But in the years when they made the playoffs, the dream died, brutally, in the first round — again and again. Root for the Yankees and you are saddled with a sense of destiny. Root for the Nats and wait for the anvil to fall on your foot. Until it doesn’t.

Victory has never been so baby-sharkishly sweet.

