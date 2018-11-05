The Oct. 30 Metro article “ ‘It’s a big balloon of joy’ ” highlighted an important program but told only part of the story. With nearly 8,000 locations, the 50-year-old Foster Grandparents Program has a nationwide reach and is part of Senior Corps, an initiative funded by the federal Corporation for National and Community Service. This year, more than 22,000 Senior Corps volunteers serve as foster grandparents in schools, day-care centers, Head Start programs and through faith-based organizations to provide mentoring and early-education support to about 150,000 children around the nation, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The effect of our foster grandparents in classrooms is easy to see, and the intergenerational exchanges that occur benefit the children being served and the seniors providing the service.

Deborah Cox-Roush, Washington

The writer is director of Senior Corps at the Corporation for National and Community Service.