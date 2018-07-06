Regarding the July 1 editorial “An easy curb on greenhouse gases”: The United States’ natural gas and oil industry is committed to solving environmental challenges, and the data demonstrate our success.

Methane emissions from natural gas and petroleum systems decreased 14 percent from 1990 to 2016, even as natural-gas output increased more than 50 percent. The United States leads the world in cutting carbon — now at 25-year lows — thanks to clean natural gas, which is helping reduce numerous emissions. Methane is a valuable product, and preventing leaks is not just a responsibility, it’s also smart business.

The industry is second only to the federal government in spending on climate innovation and research. That commitment is not dependent on government regulations. Last year we formed the Environmental Partnership, a voluntary collaboration dedicated to improving the industry’s environmental performance. The Environmental Partnership participants implement programs to further target emissions of methane — from leak detection and repair to replacing or retrofitting gas-powered controllers. An annual report, shared with the public, will track success. More than 40 companies representing operators from every major producing basin and more than 30 percent of U.S. natural gas production are participating so far.

Everyone can agree that methane reduction is a priority, one the U.S. natural gas and oil industry will continue to tackle.

Matthew Todd, Washington

The writer is program director of the Environmental Partnership.