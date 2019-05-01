The main entrance gate of the Naval Academy in Annapolis in 2016. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)
By Letters to the Editor

The April 27 Metro article “Naval Academy police chief abruptly leaves” described the student body as constituting about 4,400 midshipmen. There was no mention of female students. I consulted the Naval Academy website and learned that all students are called midshipmen, regardless of sex. The other three academies — the U.S. Military Academy, the Air Force Academy and the Coast Guard Academy — have a gender-neutral title for their students: cadets. When will the Naval Academy move into the 21st century and use language that reflects reality?

Laraine Masters Glidden, Tall Timbers, Md.