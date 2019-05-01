The April 27 Metro article “Naval Academy police chief abruptly leaves” described the student body as constituting about 4,400 midshipmen. There was no mention of female students. I consulted the Naval Academy website and learned that all students are called midshipmen, regardless of sex. The other three academies — the U.S. Military Academy, the Air Force Academy and the Coast Guard Academy — have a gender-neutral title for their students: cadets. When will the Naval Academy move into the 21st century and use language that reflects reality?

Laraine Masters Glidden, Tall Timbers, Md.