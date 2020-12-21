British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put 16 million people under strict lockdown in London and England’s east and southeast — and scrapped plans for relaxed rules at Christmas — in response to a calculation by scientists that the virus is 70 percent more transmissible and is spreading out of control.

The new strain was initially detected in September, and has been expanding rapidly over the past four weeks. Many nations on Monday scrambled to cut transportation links to Britain in hopes of keeping the evolved virus at bay. In theory, a virus showing improved transmissibility could threaten any nation with more infections, suffering and death.

All viruses mutate. Many mutations are meaningless, and disappear. But sometimes a small change in the genetic code can give the virus an advantage in the pressure-cooker environment of natural selection. Although there are many unknowns, scientists looking at genetic sequences of the new strain see an unexpectedly large number of changes — 17 mutations all at once — and some of them concern the spike protein, the device by which the virus attaches to the human cell. There may be a purely biological explanation for the increased transmissibility: Perhaps the spike protein has improved its function, which might lead to fewer viral particles triggering an infection — or a higher viral load in each person, causing a more rapid proliferation to others. It is also possible that human behavior helped boost the transmission with superspreader events and crowds of people without masks.

The good news is that, so far, the new strain does not appear to produce a more severe disease outcome or higher mortality. So far it does not seem to threaten the viability of the first vaccines, although that is always a worry with mutating viruses, as the ever-changing influenza demonstrates.

Until the vaccine becomes widely available, there is only one way to stop the new strain from taking hold and hitting millions more people. That is to redouble all the methods currently in use to slow the spread. The strict stay-at-home order for London and environs must be terribly disappointing for Britain, especially at Christmas. There is no other way to brake the runaway train. Mr. Johnson should have acted sooner.

Suspending transport links to and within the United Kingdom will be costly and disruptive. In the short term it might stop the virus, but if the pandemic has taught anything, it is that the virus is relentless and opportunistic. It crosses an invisible bridge between people when they are in close contact. Our best and only defense right now is to close that bridge with distancing, masks, good hygiene and shutdowns as necessary — while awaiting the vaccine.