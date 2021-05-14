We’ve said plenty about the foibles and failures of political leaders, including a president who mused about injecting disinfectant, but let’s take a moment to express profound thanks for the remarkable work of scientists who confronted the most grave disease threat in a century and forged an effective response. The extraordinary mRNA vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are based on years of foundational research by dedicated researchers who were far from the limelight. Add to their innovation the extremely rapid vaccine development and manufacturing efforts of 2020, bringing these and other vaccines to the front lines in a span of months, plus the onslaught of revealing studies about the virus, its genetics and behavior, down to the tip of its spike protein, and one must conclude we live in an age of truly wondrous biomedical advances.