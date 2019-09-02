An information packet and an American flag are placed on a chair before the start of a naturalization ceremony in Miami on Aug. 17. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Citizenship and Immigration Services’ issuance of a policy on Wednesday rescinding previous guidance stating that children of U.S. service members and other government officials abroad are considered “residing in the United States” and automatically given citizenship under a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act is a disservice to our service members. The guidance states that “U.S. citizen parents who are residing outside the United States with children who are not U.S. citizens should apply for U.S. citizenship on behalf of their children under INA 322, and must complete the process before the child’s 18th birthday.”

Those serving overseas now having to apply for citizenship means that even if this process is almost automatic, they can’t be considered as a presidential candidate, as the Constitution states that a presidential candidate must be a natural-born citizen of the United States. Quite disturbing to a U.S. Army veteran and Defense Department employee.

Philip VanWiltenburg, Accokeek

