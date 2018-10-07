Brett M. Kavanaugh is sworn in before delivering his statement during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 4. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Who among us voters has the time and ability to watch and listen to all of the Brett M. Kavanaugh hearings and testimonies or read the transcripts? How many of us can make a fully informed opinion? Because of privacy laws, we are not permitted to read the results of the FBI background checks and investigations. We have elected officials to do this for us. It’s their job. It’s representative democracy.

The protests and harassment of senators serve no purpose other than to draw media attention and create further division in our country. The yelling doesn’t help the democratic process. It helps to get people upset so they will donate more money to a “cause.” It creates hostility between people of different perspectives. The only way to bridge the gap is to peacefully share with one another and find common ground.

I’m a registered Republican in West Virginia. I did not vote for President Trump, but I did vote for Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). I consider myself very conservative, but I try to be open-minded and fair. Political affiliation is irrelevant to me. The person doing the job is important. My support for Mr. Manchin in November is not dependent on his vote to confirm Mr. Kavanaugh. Mr. Manchin had access to information that I did not, so he was making an informed decision. I hope his vote was based on facts and not on political pressure.

John E. Baker, Kingwood, W.Va.

The irony of the Kavanaugh confirmation is that the right wing of the Republican Party has essentially thrown away years of effort and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to provide a legal and academic underpinning for advancing their political philosophies. For several decades, through such means as the Federalist Society and the Koch brothers’ investments in legal education, they have played the long game to develop a legal theory of the case for advancing their corporate and moneyed interests.

Now in just several weeks, by muscling a partisan, mendacious nominee through a flawed confirmation process, they have effectively ensured that an increasing majority of Americans will see future decisions of the Supreme Court not as a legitimate way to resolve disputes in U.S. society but rather as political decisions that need to be combated with all means available.

Leonard Wolfenstein, Annandale

When history is finished with the imbroglio surrounding the confirmation of now-Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and the accusations leveled at him by Christine Blasey Ford, I doubt Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will find herself presented in a positive light.

Once Ms. Feinstein learned of the allegations, given the passage of time, the paucity of details and the lack of witnesses, she should have instructed Ms. Ford to immediately make the allegations public to ensure a complete and thorough investigation.

Her decision to wait until the 11th hour not only cast doubt on Mr. Kavanaugh but also weakened the Supreme Court, created more animus between the political parties and made Americans even more cynical. Surprisingly, so many ideological bombs have been detonated that the talking heads on cable news are shell shocked and find themselves unable to issue an edict regarding the potential effect this could have on the midterm elections.

Many people — Ms. Ford, Mr. Kavanaugh, their families and friends, the survivors of sex crimes, and innocent women and men — can legitimately claim to have been victimized by the process.

It is my sincere hope that now we all can take a step back and regain a modicum of civility toward one another and the ties that unite us as a country.

If not, I’m not sure what we’ll exhaust first: combatants, causes or hills on which to die.

Greg Boyd, Washington

I was struck by the Oct. 5 front-page photograph that showed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) heading into a news conference. These men are, respectively, 76, 85 and 84 years old. The combined population of their three states is 3.3 percent of the total U.S. population. This is the leadership directing the affairs of our country?

It may be appropriate for the GOP, but it in no way mirrors, either demographically or politically, the United States in 2018. I sincerely hope female and young voters take note.

Dean Schleicher, Owings

A person who is drunk can do many things. What he or she often cannot do is form long-term memories. That capability can shut down. Thus, Christine Blasey Ford’s alleged attackers, who she said were drunk, would likely have no memory of the incident, even the next day.

On the other hand, as a sexual assault victim, I know that you remember, for your entire life, the faces and actions of your attackers.

It was imperative that the FBI evaluate the likelihood that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh was involved by investigating other allegations.

Harriet Duleep, Washington