Regarding Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Leana Wen’s Feb. 28 online opinion essay, “The Trump administration wants to censor doctors. It’s unprecedented — and unethical.”:

Dr. Wen’s view that the Department of Health and Human Services’ new Title X rule will “censor” doctors was false and irresponsible. This rule is not a “gag” rule. It faithfully implements Title X while protecting the vital doctor-patient relationship. Congress prohibits the use of Title X funds when abortion is a method of family planning. The rule allows health professionals receiving Title X funds to provide counseling to patients about their pregnancy options, including abortion, though only while following Congress’s requirement that this counseling be nondirective. To ensure patient safety, the rule requires referral for emergency and medically necessary prenatal care. It applies to medical professionals only when they provide care in programs receiving Title X funds and ensures that professionals receiving such funds are not forced to counsel or refer for abortion, thereby allowing them to practice medicine freely and without violating their consciences. This is consistent with several federal laws protecting conscience rights for medical professionals.

The new Title X rule thus protects the doctor-patient relationship and ensures this critical program can deliver the kind of services that Americans expect, Congress intended and federal law requires.

Diane Foley, Washington

The writer is a physician and deputy assistant secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs.