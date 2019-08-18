Regarding the Aug. 12 news article “Me Too movement is overshadowed in 2020 campaign”:

Since #MeToo went viral almost two years ago, we’ve had the most significant cultural conversation about addressing the problem of sexual harassment in a generation. In the past year, thousands of workers walked out of Google and McDonald’s to protest the lack of employer action to confront sexual harassment. And a majority of voters now consider sexual harassment in the workplace a priority issue to be addressed. A June poll commissioned by the National Women’s Law Center shows a full two-thirds of voters across parties and sex want lawmakers to change the law to better address and prevent sexual harassment on the job. There is strong bipartisan consensus among voters that all people, no matter where they work, should be protected from sexual harassment and be able to work with safety, equity and dignity.

What’s lacking is candidates being asked about this issue, not voters’ interest in it. No Democratic primary debate to date has included a question about sexual harassment. In upcoming debates, moderators must ask candidates what they have done to address sexual harassment and what they’ll do to make sure that work is safe and fair for all workers. Voters deserve to get the information they need on a topic they care about.

Fatima Goss Graves, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the National Women's Law Center.

