In the Nov. 16 front-page article “FDA unveils broad anti-tobacco effort to reduce underage vaping, smoking,” Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said, “Our aim is to make sure no kid can access a fruity flavor product in a convenience store.” The article added that the FDA’s new sales restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes was in regard to “flavored nicotine products, often in fruity, sweet and creamy flavors, that appeal to kids.” Some of these child-friendly flavors include cotton candy, cake and whipped cream.

Coincidentally, all of these flavors are available in vodka and other spirits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says alcohol is the most commonly used and abused drug among youths in the United States. Yearly, alcohol is to blame for 119,000 emergency room visits and 4,300 deaths among underage youths. At least 20 states allow the sale of liquor in grocery stores that are accessible by underage drinkers. The FDA needs to broaden its scope to include this epidemic.

Robert J. Karlavage, Pittsburgh