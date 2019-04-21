Montgomery County, which has more than 1 million people , has not had a speaker of the House of Delegates since E. Brooke Lee served from 1927 to 1930. (I was a member from 1979 to 1983.)
The speaker for the past 12 years was from Anne Arundel County, with a population of about 573,000 . There will be a special session on May 1 to choose among candidates for this committee chairman-appointing, House-running prize office [“Hogan calls session to elect Busch successor,” Local Digest, April 19]. The wannabe speakers are from Prince George’s County, with a population of 909,000, Baltimore County, with 828,000, and Baltimore City, with 602,000.
Why hasn’t a hand-wringing delegate from Maryland’s largest jurisdiction stood up for the folks back home to run for speaker?
Robin Ficker, Boyds