A black cloth trims the speaker's rostrum in the Maryland House of Delegates chamber in Annapolis on April 8, the final day of the state's 2019 legislative session. (Steve Ruark/AP)

Montgomery County, which has more than 1 million people , has not had a speaker of the House of Delegates since E. Brooke Lee served from 1927 to 1930. (I was a member from 1979 to 1983.)

The speaker for the past 12 years was from Anne Arundel County, with a population of about 573,000 . There will be a special session on May 1 to choose among candidates for this committee chairman-appointing, House-running prize office [“Hogan calls session to elect Busch successor,” Local Digest, April 19]. The wannabe speakers are from Prince George’s County, with a population of 909,000, Baltimore County, with 828,000, and Baltimore City, with 602,000.

Why hasn’t a hand-wringing delegate from Maryland’s largest jurisdiction stood up for the folks back home to run for speaker?

Robin Ficker, Boyds