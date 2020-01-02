The U.S. attorney can ask the federal and state courts to quash the subpoenas for the federal officers, but the courts are unlikely to go along with such an effort to thwart justice. Even if the Park Police officers do not testify, the commonwealth can still make its case from the videos taken by nonfederal police and the testimony of nonfederal witnesses. The federal government cannot stop a Virginia grand jury from indicting anyone.
But if the defendant is a federal officer charged with an act committed while he was on federal duty, then the federal government can get the trial removed to the federal court.
Franklin B. Olmsted, La Plata