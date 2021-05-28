“The review is ongoing and comprehensive,” a spokesman for the NFL emailed in response to our inquiries as to why there has been such a delay. The public deserves a better answer but, more importantly, so do the women who bravely came forward to tell their stories and to cooperate with investigators. Indeed, it was their harrowing accounts of working for the Washington Football Team, detailed by The Post in July 2020, that forced team owner Daniel Snyder to hire attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations of abuse and misconduct. “The most miserable experience of my life,” said one former female employee of the team. “I have never been in a more hostile, manipulative, passive-aggressive environment . . . and I have worked in politics,” said another.
They weren’t the first women to complain about the team’s exploitative work environment. In 2018, the New York Times published a damning account of the cheerleading program. When The Post revealed details of how the cheerleaders were further victimized by the secret production of a video of lewd outtakes of a photo shoot, allegedly for the enjoyment of Mr. Snyder and other male executives, the NFL realized last August that it needed to assume oversight of Ms. Wilkinson’s investigation. Ms. Wilkinson, who has a stellar reputation, is locked in a legal battle with the team over what should be put in the public record about a past $1.6 million settlement involving sexual harassment allegations believed to directly involve Mr. Snyder. That suggests she is not one to be pushed around or to pull punches. A report in March by radio personalities on 106.7 The Fan said Mr. Snyder was directly in her crosshairs, with a recommendation he be forced to sell his interest in the team or receive a suspension for a significant period of time.
But Ms. Wilkinson’s report will go to the NFL, and it will be up to Mr. Goodell to decide what to release and what action to take. Since the investigation started, Mr. Goodell has commended Mr. Snyder and his wife, Tanya, for making changes to the culture — never mind that its toxicity was a product of Mr. Snyder’s 21-year reign. Mr. Goodell also pushed for a deal that allowed Mr. Snyder to buy the team outright, with the other NFL club owners agreeing to lift a debt ceiling so Mr. Snyder could borrow the money needed to buy out minority stakeholders who wanted nothing more to do with him. Mr. Goodell works for the club owners; it’s no surprise whose interests he seems to be seeking to protect.
