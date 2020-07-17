A damning report by The Post detailed allegations by 15 former female employees of the team and two female sports reporters that they were sexually harassed and subjected to verbal abuse in incidents from 2006 to 2019. Among the allegations: that male executives repeatedly commented about their looks, told them to wear revealing clothes and flirt with clients to close deals, sent inappropriate texts and pressed them for dates. “It was the most miserable experience of my life,” Emily Applegate said of her year working as a marketing coordinator for the team, but “we all tolerated it, because we knew if we complained — and they reminded us of this — there were 1,000 people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat.”

Mr. Snyder was not accused of wrongdoing by any of the women, but the alleged abuses involve some members of his inner circle and some of the women hold him responsible for creating a culture that gave license to bad and bullying behavior. Since buying the team in 1999, Mr. Snyder has developed a reputation as a micro-manager in all aspects of the team’s operations. Even if he weren’t, you would think the Times’ 2018 investigation would have opened his eyes to problems.

AD

AD

As The Post was getting ready to publish its findings, three executives abruptly departed the organization. Mr. Snyder has hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation. In a prepared statement, he said the article has strengthened his “commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team.” If such a commitment exists, why did the team refuse to release some of these women from nondisclosure agreements that keep them from speaking on the record?

Mr. Snyder has established a consistently losing record, and not just in the annual standings. He has alienated fans by delivering low quality at high prices. He refused to change the team’s racist name until sponsors left him no choice. Now it seems he tolerated an abusive work culture and tried to keep that reality from being known. If league officials truly view these allegations as “serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values,” as they claim, they need to step in now with their own fact-finding.

Read more:

AD