Regarding Ken Dryden’s June 25 op-ed, “The NHL is skating around brain injuries”:

As a 60-year D.C. resident, I was joyful at the Washington Capitals’ amazing Stanley Cup victory. We all applaud the Caps’ fighting spirit and the championship. But in addition to the possibility of brain injuries, as the op-ed noted, I take strong exception to the fighting in ice hockey, a phenomenon found only in the National Hockey League and forbidden in overseas leagues.

As a longtime professional soccer player and trainer of more than 5,000 coaches from 91 countries and someone who has been inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, I know that fighting has no place in sports. If you cannot beat an opponent with determination, speed, finesse, team play and skill, you shouldn’t harm your opponent by slugging him. It is the wrong lesson for young players, for their sport and for life, and it should be outlawed in pro hockey.

We do not allow fighting in soccer, at any level, to the benefit of the sport and the kids who play it. That’s the right lesson for life, not what is going on in the NHL .

Len Oliver, Washington