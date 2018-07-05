President Trump reaches out to shake hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of the U.S.-North Korea summit on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the threat from North Korea has been reduced as a result of the meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un [“N. Korea plotting to keep arsenal,” front page, July 1]. Yet, according to U.S. intelligence sources, North Korea is in the process of hiding its nuclear weapons and has no intention of eliminating them.

Meanwhile, as a result of Mr. Trump’s meeting with Mr. Kim, the United States canceled joint military exercises with South Korea, and Mr. Trump has admitted that China may have relaxed its enforcement of economic sanctions against North Korea.

Neither Mr. Trump’s assertion following the meeting that the threat had been eliminated, nor Mr. Pompeo’s more modest assertion, is any more responsible than Mr. Trump’s previous, ineffective threats to attack North Korea.

Richard Joffe, New York