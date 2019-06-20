Catherine Rampell’s June 14 Friday Opinion essay, “Truth about the tax cuts, from a Republican,” failed to mention an inconvenient truth that appeared in the June 13 National Digest item “U.S. budget shortfall hits $739 billion,” about the current fiscal year’s federal deficit: In the year that began Oct. 1, federal revenue has increased 2.3 percent and spending has increased 9.3 percent.

Are the recent tax cuts really what we should be looking at when worrying about the deficit?

Jim Mixter, Oakton

